23 Ganesh mandals in Pune checked for quality of prasad: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials on Thursday said that 23 Ganesh mandals were checked for the quality of ‘prasad’ distributed during the 10-day Ganpati festival.Officials confirmed that there were no discrepancies found in the prasad distributed by mandals.

Sanjay Naragude, joint commissioner (food) said,“Before the pandemic, we have seen that there were instances where the prasad was prepared in unhygienic conditions that led to the health issues faced by the devotees. However, this time there were no such instances found.”

He added that a team of seven FDA officials visited Ganesh mandals during the 10-day celebration.

“Our team visited 23 Ganesh manadals during these 10 days and did a thorough check on the quality of prasad. The prasad from big mandals were primarily monitored. The team of officials inspected the mandals. We also distributed pamphlets regarding the basic sanitation that should be undertaken to ensure the quality of prasad remains good,” said Naragude.

He added that devotees prepare the Prasad at home and the manadals distribute them on many occasions.

As the festive season continues, officials noted that the department will closely monitor food items like Khawa, paneer and other items for adulteration which are extensively used during the festive season.