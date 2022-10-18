23.05 TMC water released from dams could have fulfilled Pune city’s needs for 1.5 years

The dams that supply water to the city have reached full capacity as of Monday, although some areas are still facing water cuts. The four dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar have reached full capacity and authorities from the state water irrigation department have so far released 23.05 TMC water, which could have lasted for 1.5 years.

The city needs 1.24-1.5 TMC of water every month, as per officials. As of Monday, 29.08 TMC of water storage was reported in the four dams.

As the pre-monsoon was delayed, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced water cuts in July 2022, however, with heavy rains in the catchment area of the dams, in the following months, all four dams are full. Until the next monsoon, the city and the district will have ample water for drinking and agriculture purposes.

Neha Gujar, a resident of Kondhwa, said, “If the dams are full, they should give us proper water supply. We face water cuts now and then.”

According to Anirudha Pavaskar, head of water supply department, PMC, “The water supply in the city is normal and will continue for the forthcoming festival.”

“We have had a lengthy discussion with the irrigation department about the release of 23 TMC of water into the river, but since there is no way to hold this water, it is released into the Mutha river to flow into the Ujjani dam near Solapur,” he said.