233 NDA cades get JNU degrees

At least 233 cadets of the National Defence Academy (NDA) were conferred with degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which included 65 cadets in Science stream, 89 in Computer Science stream and 60 in Arts stream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The convocation ceremony of 143rd course of NDA was held at the Habibullah Hall on November 29. The chief guest for the occasion was Prof Shantishree Dhulipudi Pandit, vice-chancellor, JNU.

There were 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries also awarded degrees during the programme. In addition, the B Tech stream comprising of 95 cadets of Navy and Air Force cadets also received a ‘three years course completion’ certificate as these Naval and Air Force cadets will be conferred with the degree after completion of one-year training at their respective pre-commissioning training academics i.e. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.

Cadet Sergeant Major Arpit Kumar of Golf Squadron stood first in the Science stream with an FGPA of 7.72 and was awarded the Commandant’s Silver Medal and COAS rolling Trophy presented by General K Sundarji, PVSM (Retd).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divisional cadet captain Akashi Aswan of Juliet Squadron stood first in the Computer Science stream with an FGPA of 8.25 and was awarded Commandant’s Silver Medal and the Admiral’s rolling Trophy presented by Admiral Sureesh Mehta, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, chief of Naval Staff.

Cadet Nishant Sharma of Juliet Squadron stood first in the Social Science Stream with an FGPA of 7.61 and was awarded the Commandant’s Silver Medal as well as the CAS Trophy presented by Air Chief Marshal NC Suri, PVSM, AVSM, VM (Retd).

Divisional cadet captain Amir Upadhyay of Foxtrot Squadron stood first in the B. Tech stream in the six-semesters training at NDA with CGPA of 7.91 and was presented the Commandant’s Silver Medal and CISC Trophy presented by HQ IDS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}