23-year-old in police custody for sexual assault of minor

A 23-year-old man was remanded to police custody on Monday for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Alandi area.

The arrested man was identified as Mannu Dhirendra Mali, a native of Jaganshipur region of Odisha, according to the police. He is in police custody till May 28 while the girl is undergoing tests at a government hospital, according to the police.

The 15-year-old survivor was also threatened by the arrested man with dire consequences for her family if she told anyone about what he had done, according to her complaint.

“The man is a painter and the child’s father is a labour contractor who got painting jobs for him. The girl was scared but after waiting for a couple of days, she revealed to her mother what had happened. The parents came to the police on the same day,” said police sub inspector Surekha Sagar of Alandi police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the minor survivor on Sunday.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Alandi police station.