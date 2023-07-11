Man arrested for threatening to kill Maharashtra ministers Bhujbal, Munde

PUNE:

Pune police have detained a 24-year-old man hailing from Chandgad in Kolhapur district for allegedly threatening to kill recently sworn-in cabinet ministers and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde.

The accused, Prashant Patil, was arrested from Mahad on Monday, police officials from the anti-extortion cell said.

Patil allegedly called Bhujbal’s personal assistant (PA) on Monday night claiming he has taken Bhujbal’s ‘supari’ (contract) and he will kill him, investigating officers said. After that, the accused dialled Munde’s office in Parali town, Beed district and apart from a threat to kill Munde, Patil demanded ₹50,000 from him. Staffers at Munde’s office approached Parali City police station and lodged a plaint against the perpetrator.

Nandkumar Thakur, SP Beed said, “The accused arrested by Pune police is involved in a threat call to minister Dhananjay Munde. Once we get his custody, we’ll be able to ascertain more details about the threat call.’’

Thakur added that an FIR regarding the same has been registered at Parali police station under IPC sections 387 (extortion) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and further investigation is going on.

Similar call to Bhujbal’s PA

After Patil called Bhujbal’s office, the personnel contacted Pune police about the incident, and after analysing the caller’s technical details, a team of Pune City police rushed to arrest him in Chandgad.

Amol Zende, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime said, “Accused works at a manufacturing unit. On Monday he made a threat call from Mahad in Raigad district, and it was picked up by staff at Bhujbal’s office. Acting swiftly, our team arrested him, and they are on their way to Pune.’’

According to a senior police officer, Patil’s whereabouts were traced to Mahad during scrutiny of his call data records.

“There is a possibility that the accused may have made a threat call to minister under the influence of alcohol. However exact details will come out after a detailed investigation,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

When asked about the threat call, Bhujbal said, “Some overenthusiastic people indulge in such activities. But we will continue to do our work.”

On being asked about allegations of NCP leadership backing threats, Bhujbal replied saying, “Sharad Pawar or the entire Pawar family has never engaged in such activities. Pawar family does not engage in issuing threats. Instead, they fight battles through intellectual discourse.”

