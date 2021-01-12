25-year old arrested for assaulting traffic constable

The Mundhwa police have arrested a 25-year old man on charges of physically assaulting a traffic constable on duty who stopped him for not wearing a seat belt during driving.

The accused arrested has been identified as Sunny Tanaji Shinde (25), a resident of Wadgaonsheri while the victim who lodged the FIR has been identified as Dayanand Gaikwad, a police naik attached to the Mundhwa traffic division.

According to the complaint, Gaikwad was on duty and had stopped Shinde’s car as he was not wearing the safety seat belt.

During the interaction, Shinde abused, threatened and assaulted Gaikwad in a fit of rage.

The police arrested him under IPC 353 ( assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ) , 352 ( assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation ) ,332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant ) , 504 (Causing death by negligence ) and 506 (criminal intimidation ) and further investigation is on in the case.