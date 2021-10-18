25-year old arrested for sneaking phone into Pune police recruitment exam

PUNE A 25-year-old man has been arrested and remanded to police custody on Monday, for sneaking a mobile phone into an examination centre while appearing for the Pune police recruitment exam.

The arrested man has been identified as Jeevan Fandusingh Gunsingh (25), a resident of Sanjarpurwadi in Vaijapur, Aurangabad, according to police.

He was appearing for the recruitment exam at centre number 24, Kataria High School, Tilak Vidyapeeth near Vir Smarat nagar, in Gultekdi.

The man was using the phone by hiding it in his palm to ask and get answers from someone who was on the other side of the call, according to police.

However, he has not yet revealed the identity of the one who was helping him, according to police.

“The phone he was using was very small and could easily be concealed in the palm of a hand. We have not established the name of this person who was helping him from the other side of the phone line, yet. We have him in custody till tomorrow (Tuesday),” said sub- inspector (PSI) Hanumant Bhosale of Swargate police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 188 (disobeying public servant direction), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Swargate police station.