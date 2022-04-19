25-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting teenager

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for sexual assault of a teenager whose mother considered him as brother.

The arrested was identified as Tejas Suresh Ahivale, 25, a resident of Thergaon Gaonthan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. A complaint was lodged by a 35-year-old woman who considered Ahivale her brother, according to her complaint.

The accused allegedly assaulted her 14-year-old daughter over past 5-6 months and threatened to kill her parents if she revealed it to anyone. The girl was allegedly found to be four months pregnant when her mother realised what had happened.

A case under Sections 376, 376(2)(n), 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5(l), and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso) was registered against the man at Wakad police station. Police sub-inspector SG Goday is investigating the case.