Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 25-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting teenager
pune news

25-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting teenager

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for sexual assault of a teenager whose mother considered him as brother
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for sexual assault of a teenager whose mother considered him as brother. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for sexual assault of a teenager whose mother considered him as brother.

The arrested was identified as Tejas Suresh Ahivale, 25, a resident of Thergaon Gaonthan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. A complaint was lodged by a 35-year-old woman who considered Ahivale her brother, according to her complaint.

The accused allegedly assaulted her 14-year-old daughter over past 5-6 months and threatened to kill her parents if she revealed it to anyone. The girl was allegedly found to be four months pregnant when her mother realised what had happened.

A case under Sections 376, 376(2)(n), 506 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 5(l), and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (Pocso) was registered against the man at Wakad police station. Police sub-inspector SG Goday is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP