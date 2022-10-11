261 cholera cases reported in Maharashtra till July this year

With 261 reported cases of cholera in Maharashtra till July this year, officials said that most cases due to the waterborne disease are limited to Amravati district with victims mostly being senior citizens.

“Most cases of cholera this year were reported from Amravati district followed by Yavatmal and Washim. Vidarbha also saw cholera cases as the region received excess rainfall that could to be associated with drinking water contamination. Cases were reported from tribal-dominated region where people are often reluctant to seek treatment. Cases of patients dying of the infection were senior citizens who delayed in getting treatment,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer with state health department.

Till July 20 this year, Maharashtra reported six deaths related to cholera. Three deaths were reported in 2019. No death was reported in 2020 and 2021. In 2019, the state reported 223 cholera cases. In 2021, 176 cases were reported and no case was seen in 2020, said health department officials.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio Cholerae. It causes acute watery diarrhoea. While most people recover from the disease with mild or no symptoms, some can develop acute watery diarrhoea with severe dehydration.