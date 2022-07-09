27-year-old prisoner dies by suicide inside Yerawada jail

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jul 09, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A convict undergoing life imprisonment after being convicted for a murder allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree inside Yerawada Central Jail premises on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was convicted of killing his wife and was lodged in prison for the last five years.

Yerawada jail superintendent Rani Bhosale said that deceased was depressed for the past couple of months. He was even taken for treatment. He did not speak to any other inmates and had become reclusive.

The jail guards on duty including some inmates noticed him and informed Bhosale about the incident. Doctors were called and he was proclaimed dead after a preliminary check-up was done on him, prison officials said.

Meanwhile, Bhosale has ordered a probe into the incident to find out how did the inmate commit suicide in the high-security prison.

