27-yr-old ends life; spouse, in-laws held for harassment

PUNE A man and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife to commit suicide

The 27-year-old woman was involved in an extra marital affair and was in a live-in relationship with another man. She jumped from the 10th floor of Yin Yang society in Kharadi, said police.

The police have registered a case against the husband, identified as Bhupendra Yadav , father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and mother-in-law Rajkumari Yadav.

The in-laws and her husband came to know about the affair and had been harassing her continuously which prompted her to take the extreme step.

Investigating officer API Manohar Sonwane said that accused have been arrested for harassing her mentally and physically which led to the victim committing suicide.

The accused had been booked under IPC 498 (a) ( whoever, being the husband or the relative of the husband of a woman, subjects such woman to cruelty ) , 306 ( abetment to suicide ) and 34 ( common intention ).