28% schools reopen in Pune district; the least in Maharashtra

PUNE: Pune district has reported the least number of schools reopening so far across Maharashtra, with only 28% schools having reopened in urban areas of the district. The students’ attendance in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been among the lowest across the state.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal of Laxmanrao Apte Prashala, said that her school has reported an at least 60% turnout since it reopened. “However, many parents still fear Covid-19 while sending their wards to school. And many parents who are in their native village have chosen to continue online classes for their children. Students who have a good internet connection and a better environment at home, prefer online education,” Sinnarkar said.

“Also, many parents may be thinking about sending their wards to school after the upcoming festivals are over. However, what we have seen in our schools suggests that families with one smartphone at home prefer that their children attend offline classes. The children are also able to respond more effectively with offline classes,” Sinnarkar said.

About the least number of schools reopening in Pune, Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune District Principals’ Association, said that due to recruitment examinations, some schools in the city have delayed reopening.

“Moreover, this week also has holidays. Some schools have scheduled their reopening next week. Due to the Navratri festival, Thursday was also a holiday. All these are the reasons for less number of schools reopening. The number is likely to increase in the coming days,” Gaikwad said.

He added that rural areas have a larger number of students attending offline classes. “As schools in rural parts were also already functional, Classes 5 to 7 are also seeing a good turnout. Also, students face a variety of issues during online lectures and hence, offline classes have a better turnout in rural parts,” he said.