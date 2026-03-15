29-year-old wrestling injury forces Union minister Murlidhar Mohol to undergo surgery; MP to miss Parliament session

Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol has undergone surgery for a ligament injury and has been advised a month of rest, he said in a post on X on Saturday. According to Mohol’s close associates, the injury was related to a ligament issue in his right leg that had troubled him for a long time. (HT)

Sharing an update about his health, Mohol said he had been dealing with an injury for 29 years.

“Twenty-nine years ago, I suffered an injury while wrestling in Kolhapur. Because of that injury, I eventually had to give up wrestling. I ignored it for many years, but the pain has gradually begun to increase. Finally, the doctors told me that surgery was the only option left. Hence, I have to take at least a month’s rest,” said Mohol.

The Pune MP said the surgery had to be performed despite the ongoing session of the Parliament, which has temporarily kept him away from his parliamentary duties and public engagements.

According to Mohol’s close associates, the injury was related to a ligament issue in his right leg that had troubled him for a long time. The surgery has been carried out, and his condition is stable, though doctors have recommended limited movement and rest during the recovery period, his close aide said.

Mohol, who began his career in local politics in Pune and is known to have trained as a wrestler in Kolhapur during his younger days, said he would resume public engagements after completing the recovery period.

Reacting to the development, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil wished Mohol a speedy recovery in a post on X.

Mohol’s month-long rest is likely to temporarily limit his public programmes, though his office said routine official work would continue.