3 dead, 3 injured as container collides with bikes in Lonavla

Three persons including a minor girl were killed after a container overturned and collided with two motorcycles on old Pune-Mumbai highway in Lonavla, officials said.

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 2:30 pm near Hotel Mayur at Lonavla.

The deceased have been identified as Savita Laigude (42), a resident of Premnagar in Kusegaon; Lata Dhomane (26), resident of Kedallwadi in Raigad district; and her daughter Ovi Nagesh Dhumane (5). The injured have been identified as Ganesh Laigude (43), Nagesh Dhumane (29) and Anuj Dhumane (1.5) and they have been admitted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The police have booked container driver Sanjay Mandal (35), a resident of Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, who originally hails from West Bengal. According to police officials, Mandal was also undergoing medical treatment.

According to Lonavla city police, a container carrying bananas from Solapur was headed towards the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi at Navi Mumbai. Even after order banning the entry of heavy vehicles in Lonavla during day time, container driver neglected order and drove the vehicle in the city limits, officials said.

Minutes before the accident, the driver had been fined by traffic police for violating the orders, officials said.

As soon as the container reached Mayur Hotel corner, driver miscalculated a turn and as a result lost balance on the wheel and the container overturned. At that time, the vehicle collided with two motorcycles heading towards Lonavla from Khandala. The accident was so horrible that three including a minor died in this accident on the spot and others sustained injuries.

Assistant police inspector, Rahul Lad at Lonavla city police station and investigation officer said, “One motorcycle carrying four people (Dhumane family) and another carrying two people (Laigude family) were on their way to Lonavla. Out of which three were killed and remaining were taking treatment in the nearby hospital.”

Sitaram Dubal, senior police inspector at Lonavla city police station confirmed about ban on heavy vehicles in that area.

“We had issued a fine to him at a junction for entering during day time just before the accident. After crossing the chowk the incident took place.’’

A case has been registered at Lonavla city police station under sections of 304 (a), 279, 337, 338, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184, 185 of Motor Vehicle Act and further investigation is underway.

