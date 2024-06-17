 3 family members die of electrocution near Daund in Pune - Hindustan Times
3 family members die of electrocution near Daund in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 17, 2024 10:13 PM IST

Preliminary investigations suggest that a power cable supplying electricity to a neighbouring house transmitted electricity through the tin shed of the deceased family’s home, leading to the fatalities, said police

A couple and their son died due to electrocution in Dapodi-Kedgaon area under Daund tehsil of Pune district, officials said.

Surendra was working as a construction labourer and his wife Adika was working in agricultural fields in nearby villages. Their son Parad was a student of Class 12 in Jawahar Vidyalaya in Kedgaon and the family was living in a rented tin house. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Surendra was working as a construction labourer and his wife Adika was working in agricultural fields in nearby villages. Their son Parad was a student of Class 12 in Jawahar Vidyalaya in Kedgaon and the family was living in a rented tin house. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Monday at around 7:15 am when Surendra Bhalekar, 44, received an electric shock when he was retrieving clothes hanging on a metal wire, while his son Prasad, 17, and wife Adika, 37, were electrocuted trying to save him.

The couple’s daughter Vaishnavi had gone to attend tuition and another son is in Mahad, Raigad district, for his studies.

Bhalekar family is originally from Solapur district and five years ago they moved here to Dapodi in search of jobs.

Surendra was working as a construction labourer and his wife was working in agricultural fields in nearby villages. Their son Prasad was a student of Class 12 in Jawahar Vidyalaya in Kedgaon and the family was living in a rented tin house.

Narayan Deshmukh, police inspector at Daund police station, said, “The area received heavy rainfall on Sunday. Preliminary investigations suggest that a power cable supplying electricity to a neighbouring house transmitted electricity through the tin shed of the deceased family’s home, leading to the fatalities.”

A case of accidental death has been registered, said Deshmukh.

An officer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) requesting anonymity said, “Wire supplying electric current to the connection was eroded due to friction. As a result, electric current leaked from it and entered their residence through GI wire.”

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister, termed the incident unfortunate and said, “An ex-gratia grant of 50,000 has been given to the victim’s family immediately while instructions have been sent to prepare a proposal for an aid of 12 lakh, including four lakhs each to the kin of the deceased. The administration has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take strict action against the culprits.”

