...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

3 historic state prisons to be shifted out of city limits to free up land

Maharashtra plans to relocate Thane, Nagpur, and Wardha jails outside city limits to free up land for development, pending new constructions.

Published on: May 10, 2026 05:40 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The state home department has decided to shift the two central prisons of Thane and Nagpur and the district jail of Wardha out of city limits. The decision to shift the 15-acre historic Wardha Prison within the city to a 100-acre plot in Injapur village, seven kilometres away, was taken last week.

Thane...15th April 2011…News... Rajendra Gupta allagedly committed Suicide at Thane central jail on Thursday - Photo by Praful Gangurde (Hindustan Times)

Additional chief secretary (jails) Radhika Rastogi corroborated, “The jails are to be shifted. But we will move the inmates only after the government constructs the new jail premises. The method of financing the construction of the new jails is yet to be decided.”

A senior officer of the jail department revealed that the government was very keen to shift the jails outside city limits in order to get jail land in prime areas freed up for commercial exploitation. At present, laws mandate that a minimum distance of 200 metres has to be maintained between prisons and other buildings. There are also height restrictions on the new constructions, which come in the way of real estate projects.

The three jails are historic and in heritage precincts. Wardha Jail was established in 1845 by governor-general Lord Hardinge with a capacity to house 252 prisoners. It currently has twice that number. The jail also has a chapel and a hospital.

Nagpur is one of the two jails in the state (the other is Pune Jail) with operational gallows to hang convicts on death row. It was constructed in 1864 and the last person to be hanged there was Yakub Memon, an accused in the Mumbai serial bomb blasts of 1993.

 
mumbai mumbai‬
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 historic state prisons to be shifted out of city limits to free up land
Home / Cities / Pune / 3 historic state prisons to be shifted out of city limits to free up land
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.