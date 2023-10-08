Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Pune News / 3 injured after tree falls on autorickshaw

3 injured after tree falls on autorickshaw

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2023 06:56 AM IST

A Gulmohar tree crashes down on an autorickshaw near the Dashabhuja Ganapati Mandir in Kothrud at around 9:15 am on Saturday, injuring three persons sitting inside the three-wheeler, said police authorities

Pune: A Gulmohar tree crashes down on an autorickshaw near the Dashabhuja Ganapati Mandir in Kothrud at around 9:15 am on Saturday, injuring three persons sitting inside the three-wheeler, said police authorities.

Kothrud fire brigade officials rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and rescued the persons trapped in the autorickshaw. (HT PHOTO)

Kothrud fire brigade officials rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and rescued the persons trapped in the autorickshaw.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Gajanan Pathrudkar, station officer, Kothrud Fire Station, said, “The old tree was infested with termites. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.”

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune kothrud
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP