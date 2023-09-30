3 manufacturing units gutted in fire in Dhayari

PUNE:

The blaze destroyed the 1,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities for battery and wire manufacturing. (HT PHOTO)

Three manufacturing units in Dhayari were gutted in a major fire that broke out on Saturday, officials said. The incident was reported at around 12:10 pm on Dhayari-Nanded Road, and the Fire Brigade was immediately called into action. Water tenders from Narhe, Sinhagad Road, Katraj, Warje, Kothrud, and one fire tender from the head office were pressed into service.

The firefighters began spraying water from the opposite side to prevent the fire from spreading further into neighbouring residential areas. The blaze destroyed the 1,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities for battery and wire manufacturing.

Gajanan Patrudkar, station officer, Kothrud Fire Station, said, “Electrical wiring, batteries, and other electrical equipment inside that unit were gutted in the fire. Our firefighters were able to put out the fire in one and a half hours.’’’

Manufacturing units were closed due to holiday hence no one was working inside the units. Fire brigade officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident. They further added that prima facie it appears that the fire was reputed due to a short circuit but the exact reason behind the fire is to be ascertained after a detailed investigation.

