3 members of international cyber crime racket in police net

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police cyber cell on Monday arrested three individuals for allegedly duping an IT professional of ₹1.55 crore in share market fraud. The accused have been identified as Shubham Chandrakant Mhanta, 25; Swapnil Chandulal Baheti, 35, who claimed as journalists and Prashik Uttam Navghare, 26, who posed as lawyer. The trio hailed from Solapur. Police probe reveals that Baheti and Mhanta were in contact with cyber criminals from China. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police probe reveals that Baheti and Mhanta were in contact with cyber criminals from China. Mhanta was also working with a Chinese firm that assisted cyber criminals by forwarding OTP during the fraud. Trying to escape to Nepal via Patna, Prashik and Mhanta were detained from Pune airport on Sunday and arrested on Monday.

According to the police, a share market fraud case was registered in March 2025 where an IT professional lost ₹1.55 crore in share market fraud promising high returns on investment.

Police found the fraud money was received in bank account of Amit Ashok Ekbote from Solapur. Ekbote told police that the three arrested accused took his account details for gaming purposes.

Pravin Swami, assistant inspector, Pimpri-Chinchwad police cyber cell, said, “We are verifying their claims of being journalists and lawyer.”

The cyber cell police have arrested 11 individuals in the last five days from Silvassa, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Solapur, Dharashiv, Ahilyanagar, Pune in three cases where complainants have been duped of over ₹2.11 crore.