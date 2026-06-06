PUNE: A seemingly routine replacement of an empty LPG cylinder with a new one turned deadly in a house inside a residential society in Kharadi on Friday. Unbeknownst to the family of five, gas leaked into the rooms and ignited when a diya was lit for prayers, leaving three members dead and one injured.

3 of a family dead, 1 injured in fire sparked by gas leak

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Pandurang Vishnu Gite, 35, died from the injuries suffered when flames quickly engulfed him, leaving no room for escape. His parents, Vishnu Munjaji Gite, 82, and Rundavani Vishnu Gite, 60, sustained 90% burn injuries and passed away while undergoing treatment in the burn ward at Sassoon General Hospital.

Pandurang’s daughter Niharika Pandurang Gite, 6, is admitted to a private hospital on Ahilyanagar Road. Doctors said she is stable. Pandurang’s wife escaped unharmed because first responders rescued her in time.

The fire started at a bungalow in the Fortune City residential complex in Kharadi at 9:15 am. According to preliminary information, Pandurang’s mother was replacing an empty LPG cylinder with a new one when gas leaked. Moments later, the stealthily accumulating gas ignited when a diya (lamp) was lit before deities, causing an explosion that ripped through the house and sparked a fierce fire.

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{{^usCountry}} The loud explosion caused residents of the housing society to rush out in fear, with the horror of the Delhi B&B fire fresh in their minds. Witnessing smoke and flames at the Gite family’s house, neighbours attempted a rescue before emergency services arrived. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The loud explosion caused residents of the housing society to rush out in fear, with the horror of the Delhi B&B fire fresh in their minds. Witnessing smoke and flames at the Gite family’s house, neighbours attempted a rescue before emergency services arrived. {{/usCountry}}

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Firefighters from the Kharadi, Dhanori and Yerawada fire stations rushed to the scene and battled the blaze. They managed to contain the fire within the house, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the residential complex and averting a disaster. However, two neighbouring houses sustained some damage due to the explosion’s intensity.

According to fire officials, Pandurang’s wife was in the bathroom when the fire broke out; consequently, she escaped unscathed. Their six-year-old daughter was in the gallery. The scared and confused girl heeded calls from residents gathered on the ground to jump from the first floor and escaped with minor injuries.

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The fire caused extensive damage to the Gite family home, destroying furniture, electrical appliances, and other household belongings.

Fire brigade officials said the critically injured parents suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital. However, hours later, they died during treatment. Pramod Sonawane, senior fire officer, said, “Pandurang’s mother was replacing an empty LPG cylinder with a new one when gas may have leaked into the house. Gas was ignited when the diya at the deoghar (home shrine) was lit.”

Kharadi police said the Gite family originally hailed from Parali in Beed district. They relocated to Pune a few years ago. They purchased land in Kharadi and constructed a bungalow. Vishnu Gite was a cab driver but had recently retired. He had two sons: deceased Pandurang, who worked at an IT company in the Kharadi IT park, and another who works at a private company in Gujarat,

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Police and fire department officials have begun investigations to ascertain the exact trigger of the fire. Although Initial findings point to a gas leak during the cylinder replacement process, officials said the sequence of events is still being examined.

Soon after the fire was doused, fire brigade officials issued a public alert, reminding people to take proper precautions and exercise caution when replacing an empty LPG cylinder with a new one.