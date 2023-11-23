3 of a family killed, 6 others injured as private bus overturns near Kolhapur

In a major incident near Kolhapur, a speeding sleeper coach belonging to a private company overturned, claiming lives of three members of a family at around 2 am on Thursday. According to the police, four passengers who were trapped underneath the bus were rescued till early in the morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The private sleeper coach, en route to Mumbai from Goa, met with the accident while the driver was negotiating a turn in the Puikhadi area near Kolhapur city.

Two persons died on the spot while another victim succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Neelu Gautham (43), Ridhima Gautam (17) and Sarthak Gautam (13). All three victims were residents of Manjari Budruk.

Six others were injured in the accident, said officials. The injured were rushed to the state-run Chhatrapati Pramila Raje Civil Hospital in Kolhapur.

According to the police, four passengers who were trapped underneath the bus were rescued till early in the morning.

“A private luxury bus overturned at Radhanagari Road Puikhadi in Kolhapur city and the fire brigade officials of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation evacuated approximately 25 passengers from the bus, said, Manish Ranbhise, chief fire officer.

The Kolhapur police in a statement, said, “The bus driver was manoeuvring a sharp turn near Puikhadi, located around 10 kilometres from Kolhapur city, lost control at the wheels following which the bus toppled. Three people from a single family were killed, and at least six others were reported injured.”

The nature of the injuries of other passengers has been ascertained and they have been admitted for various trauma injuries and their life is out of danger. The Kolhapur fire brigade responded to the accident and took out trapped passengers during the golden hour,” it added.