3 PG students suspended for ragging jr doctors in Pune: BJ Medical College dean

Three second-year postgraduate (PG) students of BJ Medical College (BJMC) in Pune were suspended for allegedly ragging four junior doctors in the hostel, police said on Wednesday. The four junior doctors who were allegedly ragged had joined the orthopaedic department two months ago. (HT FILE)

The college authorities started investigating on Monday after receiving complaints from the junior doctors against the three PG students from the orthopaedic department, BJMC dean Eknath Pawar said.

“The parents of the students initially approached Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai. The complaint was directed to us on Monday. A new anti-ragging committee was immediately formed to investigate the matter. Based on the committee’s findings, the three PG students were suspended and removed from their hostel,” Pawar said.

The anti-ragging committee held its first meeting on Monday, following which the three second-year doctors were suspended for six months.

“On Tuesday, the statements of three second-year doctors, four junior doctors, and their parents were recorded. After this, it was decided to remove the second-year doctors from the hostel. Investigations will continue, and a final report will be submitted within a few days. Stern action will be taken against those found at fault,” Pawar said.

Meanwhile, mother of one of the ragged junior doctors has filed a complaint with the National Medical Council (NMC) accusing the senior doctors of mental harassment, verbal and physical abuse.

Dr Pawar said, “None of the students have confirmed the claims of the junior doctor’s mother. As there is no proof of physical abuse, cops will not be involved.”

In April last year, two first-year postgraduate female resident doctors from the radiology and anaesthesiology departments had alleged harassment and ragging by senior doctors. The Maharashtra state commission for women (MSCW) took suo motu cognisance of these incidents and directed the college to submit a report. However, the college’s internal inquiry concluded that no ragging had occurred, attributing the incidents to “minor disagreements.”

Orthopaedic head, post graduate dean changed

Following the incident of alleged ragging of four junior students at BJMC, dean Dr Pawar has given the head of orthopaedic department charge from Dr Girish Bartakke to Dr Shrinivas Shintre. As Dr Shintre is on leave, Dr Rahul Puranik will hold the position in his absence. Dr Bartakke, who was post graduate dean at BJMC, is replaced by Dr Rajesh Karyakarta, head of microbiology department.