3 sandalwood trees stolen from Balbharati premises in Pune

Published on Dec 20, 2022 12:16 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent

Three sandalwood trees were allegedly chopped and stollen from Balbharati premises located at Senapati Bapat Road, said police officials.

According to the complaint filed by Ravindra Mane, Law officer at Balbharti , unidentified persons chopped and stole three sandalwood trees from Balbharati premises on the night of December 3. A complaint was lodged at Deccan police station on Saturday.

Police are verifying CCTV footages, said officials.

According to police the estimated worth of the stolen trees is 75,000.

A case under sections 379( Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Deccan police station and police sub-inspector Meera Kavtikar is investigating the case.

