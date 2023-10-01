30% property taxpayers in Pune submit PT-3 form to avail rebate

As per the recent decision of the state government, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue 40% concession in property tax to eligible property taxpayers. To avail this, individuals need to submit the ‘PT-3 form’.

The PMC has made the PT3 application form available on its website, which citizens can print out and submit to the property inspector at the concerned zonal offices or citizen facilitation centres along with ₹ 50 fee in person. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the PMC property tax department date, out of the total of 3,50,000 taxpayers, only 75,000 have submitted the form to date. The last date to submit the form is November 15, said officials.

In June, PMC started the process of getting a 40% discount on property tax easier for citizens. This move comes after the Maharashtra state government decided to reinstate the discount that was withdrawn in 2019, which had caused a public outcry. T

The PMC has made the PT3 application form available on its website, which citizens can print out and submit to the property inspector at the concerned zonal offices or citizen facilitation centres along with ₹50 fee in person.

Ajeet Deshmukh, head of property tax department, PMC, said, “We have appealed to all property taxpayers to submit the form. However, we have received 75,000 forms to date in the last two months. The last date for submission of the form is November 15.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per our database, there are a total of 3,50,000 taxpayers who can submit forms for the year 2019 to 2023 period to get a 40% rebate which they have paid,” he said.

He further explained that taxpayers can also submit the form after November 15, but they will not get a refund for the 2019 -2023 period. “They will be eligible for next year which is the 2024 financial year. They will get a new property tax bill with 40 per cent dedication from tax,” he said.

The 40% property tax rebate, which had been implemented since 1970, was scrapped in 2017 and arrears were sought from citizens from 1970 to 2017. This led to a lot of anger among citizens and political parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMC did not give the 40% property tax rebate to citizens residing in properties constructed on or after April 1, 2018, which meant that citizens residing in these newly constructed properties did not get the benefit of the 40% property tax rebate.

However, the PMC has now decided to adjust this tax equally in the property tax bills. After submission of forms, PMC will refund a 40 per cent discounted refund amount in three years of property tax in instalments.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON