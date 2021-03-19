30,686 beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune district on Friday

At least 30,686 doses were administered to beneficiaries in Pune district on Friday out of which over 25,841 got their first dose.

Among 25,841 beneficiaries of various categories, 21,708 were senior citizens who received their first dose. These include both Covishield and Covaxin doses.

With an aim to cover a maximum number of people by giving them jabs, the administration has increased the number of centres in the city up to 105 from 98 on Wednesday while the total number of centres in the districts on Friday stood at 230.

Speaking about the ongoing vaccination drive in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray while on a visit to one of the inoculation centres in Nandurbar said, “The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine.”

There have been a few instances where a person caught an infection after vaccination. While reacting to this Thackeray said, such cases are not “life-threatening.”

Earlier this week, Dr Subhash Salunke (73), an advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid has been infected with the virus after vaccination.