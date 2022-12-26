Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 30-year-old from Satara killed while paragliding

30-year-old from Satara killed while paragliding

pune news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Suraj Shah was on a trip to Himachal Pradesh with four friends when he went paragliding over the weekend. While the paraglider was in the air, Shah reportedly fell to the ground as his safety belt came off

A case of negligence has been filed against the pilot . (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

Suraj Shah, 30, hailing from Shirval, Satara district, died on Saturday due to a fall while paragliding in the Dobhi region of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district.

Shah was on a trip to Himachal Pradesh with four friends when he went paragliding over the weekend. While the paraglider was in the air, Shah reportedly fell to the ground as his safety belt came off.

Senior Superintendent of Kullu police, Gurdev Sharma said, “The pilot is unharmed, but Shah was killed on the spot. A case of negligence has been filed against the pilot Vimal Dev under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 336 (Endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence). Further investigation in the case is going on.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP