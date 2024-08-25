 31,000 cusecs water released from Khadakwasla dam - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
31,000 cusecs water released from Khadakwasla dam

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Aug 25, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Irrigation department released 31,515 cusecs of water from Khadakwasla Dam following heavy rains in catchment areas

Pune: As rainfall activities picked up again in Pune district, the ghat section and catchment areas of Khadakwasla Dam received incessant downpour since Friday night prompting the irrigation department to release 31,515 cusecs of water from the dam.

People try to move a car stuck in a waterlogged area after irrigation department released 31,515 cusecs of water from Khadakwasla Dam following heavy rains in catchment areas. (PTI)
The water release from the dam started at around 11 am on August 24 with 2,140 cusecs, climbed to 27,841 cusecs by 8 pm and touched 31,515 cusecs by 10 pm.

“There is a possibility of increase or decrease in water release as the situation evolves,” said Mohan Bhadane, engineer, Mutha canal irrigation sub-division.

Water is also released from Pavana, Panshet and Warasgaon dams. As per the irrigation department data, 3,500 cusecs water is released from Pavana, 6,995 cusecs from Warasgaon and 8,920 cusecs from Panshet dams. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert in Pune district particularly at ghat section on Sunday, more rainfall is expected in next 24 hours.

News / Cities / Pune
