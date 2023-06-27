31-year-old biker dies after vehicle skids

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Jun 27, 2023 05:46 AM IST

Pune: A 31-year-old motorcycle rider died after his vehicle skidded near Vanraj Mandal on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road in Shukrawar Peth. He was not wearing helmet. The accident took place in front of Hemgude Hospital at 11:25 pm on Saturday.

The Khadak police station has identified the deceased as Abhijit Ravindra Pawase of Tadiwala Road. The police said Abhijit lost control of the two-wheeler and skidded.

“He was speeding and the bike skidded for a few metres,” said a police official, adding that the rider died of head injuries.

Khadak police station has filed an FIR under Sections 279, 304(a) of the IPC and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

pune motorcycle rider helmet
