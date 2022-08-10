32K passengers travel in CR’s vista dome coaches from April to July 2022

The vista dome coaches on central railway (CR) – with their glass tops and wide window panes – have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the views of valleys, rivers and waterfalls on the Mumbai-Goa route or views of the western ghats on the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches have proved to be a hit. So much so that the CR has registered an occupancy of 31,821 passengers in the vista dome coaches of the Janshatabdi (CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT); Pragati Express, Deccan Queen and Deccan Express and a revenue of Rs3.99 crore from April to July 2022. Looking at the popularity of these coaches, the fifth vista dome coach of the CR has now been added to the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express.

As per the information shared by the railways, the first vista dome coach was introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018 followed by the second one in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express in June 2021. Owing to huge demand from the passengers, the third vista dome coach was attached to the Deccan Queen in August 2021, and the fourth vista dome coach was attached to the Pragati Express on July 25, 2022. And now, the fifth vista dome coach has been attached to the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express from today.

With this, passengers of the Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express will be able to enjoy the Ujni backwaters and the dam near Bhigwan, famous for inland and migratory birds; and relish the scenic beauty of the forest as the train traverses the Ananthagiri hills near Vikarabad. The Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express (train number 12025) will leave Pune at 6 am (except Tuesdays) and arrive at Secunderabad at 2.20 pm the same day. Whereas the Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express (train number 12026) will leave Secunderabad at 2.45pm (except Tuesdays) and arrive in Pune at 11.10pm the same day (except Tuesdays).

“The unique vista dome coaches, apart from having a glass rooftop, have a number of extraordinary features like wide window panes, LED lights, rotating seats and pushback chairs, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors etc. And last but not the least, they have a viewing gallery,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.