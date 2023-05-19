Man nabbed in Pimpri Chinchwad with 95 vials of mephentermine

The Pimpri Chinchwad police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered a stock of 95 vials of mephentermine. Mephentermine is a cardiac stimulant and cannot be sold without a prescription and is used to treat low blood pressure in case of severe medical emergencies. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Mephentermine is a cardiac stimulant and cannot be sold without a prescription and is used to treat low blood pressure in case of severe medical emergencies. During the investigation, it is revealed that the drug was sold illegally to youths. Most of them are gym goers and took it as a performance and endurance enhancement drug.

A team of the crime branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police, on Thursday, based on a tip-off that a man in Pimpri was in possession of drugs, nabbed Ravi Chandrakant Thapa and detained him for questioning.

During the investigation, 95 sealed mephentermine Sulphate injections bottles and ganja weighing 642 grams were confiscated.

Senior police inspector, Arvind Pawar, who spearheaded the crime branch team, informed that Thapa was taken into custody, and an offence was registered under, sections 276 (sale of noxious substance), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with corresponding sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Pawar, said, as per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials mephentermine is a cardiac stimulant and cannot be sold without a prescription and is used to treat low blood pressure in case of severe medical emergencies.

“The consumption of the drug has severe long-term effects on health and is habit-forming. We are investigating the source for supply and distribution of the drug,” he said.

S V Pratapwar, joint commissioner of FDA (Drug) Pune division, said the drug is a scheduled drug and is used in patients in critical condition admitted in an ICU (intensive care unit).

“The records of such drugs are checked regularly with the retailers, wholesalers and distributors and the record keeping is taken seriously,” he said.

“Recently, we have taken action against a similar sale of mephentermine in Solapur. Most of the time the medicines are brought into the state through illegal sources,” he said.

