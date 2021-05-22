Home / Cities / Pune News / 32-year-old woman found dead in Dhankawadi
pune news

32-year-old woman found dead in Dhankawadi

A 32-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood in her house in Dhankawadi area of Pune on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:57 PM IST
HT Image

A 32-year-old woman was found in a pool of blood in her house in Dhankawadi area of Pune on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kalpana Ghosh, a native of West Bengal, according to the police.

“We have detained one person. However, the investigation is on. It’s a one-room house for which she was paying 3,000 for the past 7-8 months. She was alone here with no known relatives. She has not submitted any documents to the owner while renting so we cannot verify her identity immediately,” said senior police inspector Swati Desai of Sahakarnagar police station.

The people living in the building where she lived and was found dead reported it to the police on Saturday.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.

