36% schools reopen doors for Classes 5 to 8 students in Pune

Pune: Over 36 per cent schools, private as well as PMC-run schools, reopened on Monday for Classes 5 to 8. However, some major schools in the city are still preparing to resume offline classes as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials are yet to inspect their premises.

Parents’ consent for classes 5 to 8 was taken and schools noted that around 40 per cent parents were willing to send their children to schools. Officials said that parents’ consent will see a rise as schools reopen this week.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that around 36 per cent schools have received the permission to reopen.

“We have inspected over 348 schools and given permission to 283 schools to reopen as of Monday. Rest of the schools will be reopened after permission is given to them this week. Our officials are inspecting the schools for precautionary measures ahead of reopening,” said Jagtap.

Sharing details, Archana Panch, vice-principal at Raman Bagh English school, said that offline classes for class 8 to 10 and for classes 5 to 8 are different.

“Classes 8 to 10 are from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. We have a break till 3 pm, when we sanitise the school premises for student’s safety. From 3 pm to 5 pm, in the afternoon batches, we have classes 5 to 7 which have restarted from Monday. Students were happy to come back to school. The parents’ consent has also been good. Parents are enthusiastic that students are back,” said Panch.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal, Apte Prashala, said that around 30 per cent parents’ consent have been received by the schools so far.

“We are taking all necessary precautions. Our school is yet to be inspected by PMC. This week, we will hopefully start Classes 5 to 8 offline. We have got 30 per cent of parents agreeing to send their wards to school. We are still interacting with more parents and there is expected to be an increase as we reopen,” said Sinnarkar.