369 quintals of PDS grains seized from Pune godown; 5 booked

PUNE: The anti-extortion squad unit 1 of Pune city police has booked five persons for allegedly holding illegal stock of subsidised ration at a private godown for sale at higher prices in the open market.

According to the police, it received a tip-off about a truck carrying subsidised wheat and rice to be unloaded at a private godown located in Sangamwadi on August 27. Police raided the godown and seized a truck carrying 312 quintals of rice and 57 quintals of wheat, totally worth ₹17.41 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Santoshkumar More, Premchand Jain, Santoshi Rupchand Solankhi, Prakash Rupchand Solankhi and Pramod Rupchand Solankhi, residents of Patil Estate in Shivajinagar.

Further investigation revealed that the grains, intended for sale at subsidised prices through the public distribution system (PDS) outlets, was found repacked in sacks of private gunny bags. Police officials said the rationed rice was to be sold at PDS outlets for ₹2 per kg and the hoarders were planning to sell at ₹40 per kg through private shops to poultry units, migrant labourers.

Police inspector Ajay Waghmare said, “The truck driver was carrying the load to be unloaded at the godown as per the instruction of two PDS licence holders.’’

The Yerawada police have registered an FIR under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955.