369 quintals of PDS grains seized from Pune godown; 5 booked
PUNE: The anti-extortion squad unit 1 of Pune city police has booked five persons for allegedly holding illegal stock of subsidised ration at a private godown for sale at higher prices in the open market.
According to the police, it received a tip-off about a truck carrying subsidised wheat and rice to be unloaded at a private godown located in Sangamwadi on August 27. Police raided the godown and seized a truck carrying 312 quintals of rice and 57 quintals of wheat, totally worth ₹17.41 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Santoshkumar More, Premchand Jain, Santoshi Rupchand Solankhi, Prakash Rupchand Solankhi and Pramod Rupchand Solankhi, residents of Patil Estate in Shivajinagar.
Further investigation revealed that the grains, intended for sale at subsidised prices through the public distribution system (PDS) outlets, was found repacked in sacks of private gunny bags. Police officials said the rationed rice was to be sold at PDS outlets for ₹2 per kg and the hoarders were planning to sell at ₹40 per kg through private shops to poultry units, migrant labourers.
Police inspector Ajay Waghmare said, “The truck driver was carrying the load to be unloaded at the godown as per the instruction of two PDS licence holders.’’
The Yerawada police have registered an FIR under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
