375 ZP teachers allegedly used fake disability certificates to avail transfer benefits

As many as 375 zilla parishad teachers allegedly submitted fraudulent disability certificates to obtain benefits during the transfer process. The irregularities surfaced during a verification drive initiated by the state government and local authorities.

The court documents show that the state government introduced several resolutions and circulars in 2025 directing scrutiny and re-verification of disability certificates submitted by teachers under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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An interim report submitted to the Bombay High Court on May 4, 2026, has revealed that approximately 375 teachers across 34 zilla parishads in the state are under investigation for allegedly submitting fraudulent disability certificates to obtain benefits during the transfer process.

According to the report, there are a total of 11,759 officers and employees in zilla parishads, of which 7,535 were scrutinised.

The report further states that Satara zilla parishads reported the highest, 141 teachers, who allegedly submitted fraudulent disability certificates to obtain benefits during the teacher transfer process. Followed by 46 in Pune zilla parishad, 29 in Jalgaon, 19 in Ahilyanagar, 17 in Ratnagiri and Yavatmal, 14 in Sangli zilla parishad and 12 in Kolhapur.

The court documents show that the state government introduced several resolutions and circulars in 2025 directing scrutiny and re-verification of disability certificates submitted by teachers under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Many petitioners sought to quash these government directives and stop medical re-examinations ordered by district authorities and zilla parishads.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the case records, some teachers argued that they had been serving for 15 to 20 years and were originally appointed under disability quotas after medical examinations and document verification. Others claimed they developed disabilities later during service due to illness or accidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the case records, some teachers argued that they had been serving for 15 to 20 years and were originally appointed under disability quotas after medical examinations and document verification. Others claimed they developed disabilities later during service due to illness or accidents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The petitions also mention that several teachers possessed disability certificates issued in state format, central government format, or through UDID (Unique Disability ID) cards issued by medical boards years ago. However, the government maintained that a fresh scrutiny became necessary after suspected misuse of disability provisions during transfers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitions also mention that several teachers possessed disability certificates issued in state format, central government format, or through UDID (Unique Disability ID) cards issued by medical boards years ago. However, the government maintained that a fresh scrutiny became necessary after suspected misuse of disability provisions during transfers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In multiple cases, teachers challenged communications directing them to appear before district hospitals or medical boards for re-verification of disabilities. Some petitioners also opposed suspension orders and show-cause notices issued after alleged discrepancies were found in their disability records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In multiple cases, teachers challenged communications directing them to appear before district hospitals or medical boards for re-verification of disabilities. Some petitioners also opposed suspension orders and show-cause notices issued after alleged discrepancies were found in their disability records. {{/usCountry}}

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Yashni Nagarajan, chief executive officer (CEO) Satara ZP, said, “First of its kind order against bogus disability certificates started from Satara. This will help to slowly check employees in other departments as well, where they submitted such bogus disability certificates to get quota benefits.”

The matter gained significance because disability status provides protection and concessions during intra-district teacher transfers, especially for postings in rural and remote areas.

Officials indicated that disciplinary action, including suspension and departmental inquiries, may be initiated against teachers found guilty of submitting fake disability documents. The verification exercise is expected to continue across various districts in Maharashtra.

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