3,800 FASTag violators pay double toll penalty at Khed-Shivapur toll plaza

Pune: With the FASTag electronic payment system at toll plazas mandatory now, on the first day of its implementation on Tuesday, police officials kept a close watch on traffic movement at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza, and also toll plazas on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Khed-Shivapur toll plaza saw long queues of vehicles in the evening due to technical problems.

Till 7pm, 34,000 vehicles passed through the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza with 20,000 using the FASTag mode and 3,800 paid a double toll fee.

Six thousand vehicles paid cash.

According to toll authorities, citing the traffic situation, a single fee was collected but, post 4pm, a double toll penalty was implemented. The rest of the vehicles had an exemption category

“In the morning we didn’t face any issues because people were majorly aware that if they are not using FASTag, they have to pay a double penalty. In the evening we faced a few arguments. After entering the lane some are expecting FASTags to be provided then and there. This is not practically possible. They must take a FASTag before entering the lane,” said Amit Bhatia, regional head, west, Pune-Satara Toll Road Private Limited, Reliance Infrastructure. He manages the Khed-Shivapur and Anewadi toll plazas.

An eyewitness confirmed the long vehicles queues in the evening. “Around 5.30 pm there were long queues at the Khed-Shivapur toll plazas. They must have been at least a km long,” said Mahendra Shinde, a commuter from the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza.

To avoid such a situation a police force was deployed at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza. “Our team has been present here and will be present at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza as it is one of the biggest junctures. They have installed FASTag readers in all the lanes. Will keep watch on the situation,” said Pravin Randive, assistant police inspector of highway police.

Union minister of road transport, Nitin Gadkari, made it clear on Sunday that no more extensions would be given for FASTag implementation across the country.

FASTag do’s and don’ts

- Account should be recharged sufficiently for the journey

- Do not recharge after entering the lane at toll plaza. It may take a while to get deposited.

- Make sure you have the tag from good service provider

- Keep an eye on the mobile phone network at the toll plaza. In case of poor network, deduction message may be delayed