Woman killed after PMPML bus collides with two-wheeler

A 38-year-old woman was killed after a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus collided with her two-wheeler on Satara Road, said officials.

The deceased, Swapnali Sagar Waghule (38), is a resident of Bibvewadi and worked as a lab technician in Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on August 22 at around 1.15 pm when Waghule was on her way home. When she was at State Bank Nagar VJIT College, a PMPML bus heading towards Swargate jumped the red light in BRTS lane and hit her vehicle. She sustained severe head injuries

Passersby immediately rushed to the scene and dialled emergency services. Local police and medical response teams arrived promptly and worked together to extricate the victim from the wreckage. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving, said officials.

Sima Mulik, police sub-inspector Parvati police station said, “Bus driver jumped red signal and then collided with the victim’s vehicle when she was trying to cross the road. We have registered case under relevant sections and investigation is underway.’’

A case has been registered under sections of 279, 304 a, 338, 427 of the IPC and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

