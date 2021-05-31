39.69 km road laid in 24 hours by Pune firm, PWD min says it’s a record

Pune: With the help of Maharashtra state government’s public works department (PWD). Pune-based private firm constructed a 39.69-km road between Pusegaon and Mhasurne in Satara in 24 hours.

Public works department minister Ashok Chavan said, despite difficulties, staff in his department along with others completed single-lane 39.69 km road within a day.

“One lane of road was completed using bituminous concrete( BC). I congratulate everyone for this task. The work has been recorded in Limca Book of Records. It will be a bigger pride to break our own record and create new in future,” said Chavan.

PWD has given contract to Rajpath Infracon, which had set to construct a 30 km of road in a day. However, the team constructed 39.69 km of roads in a day between 7 am on Sunday (May 30) and 7 am on Monday (May 31) in 24 hours.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “This shows that despite adversities, we can complete project with speed.”

The road was three and a half metres wide and 39.69 kilometres long covering Pusegaon, Jaigaon, Aundh, Gopuj and Mhasurne. The work was completed with the help of about 474 workers and 250 vehicles and machinery. The initiative was carried out in compliance with the rules laid down by the central and state governments regarding Covid-19. Also, Rajpath Infracon took care of all precautionary measures.

Public works department secretary Ulhas Debadwar, chief engineer Sada Salunke, MSRDC executive engineer S Mungliwar, former engineer SP. Darade and others inspected the road work and appreciated Rajpath Infracon.

Rajpath Infracon president and executive director Jagdish Kadam said. “Pune-based Rajpath Infracon had got work of the 47 km road from Pusegaon to Mhasurne in Satara district from the public works department under HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model). We decided to pay homage to the state on the occasion of celebrating 61th year of formation and show positivity in this negative environment. We achieved our aim in collaboration with the PWD and completed its resolution to set a world record by constructing 39.69 km of asphalt road in one day. This world record is dedicated to the people of the state.”