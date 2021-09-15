Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

3,998 seats vacant under RTE in Pune district

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:52 PM IST
As per the RTE admission portal, a total of 985 schools have registered under RTE in Pune district. For these schools, there are a total of 14,773 seats available. Of these, 10,775 parents have sought admission and 3,998 seats are still vacant. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)

As the admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) act enters its last leg, Pune district has 3,998 seats vacant at the entry level.

Officials and parents have noted that a delay in the admission process and a delay to the start of the academic year, are the primary reasons seats are vacant.

As per the Primary education department, there are 35,011 vacant seats in the state. Under RTE, private schools have to admit 25 per cent of students at the entry level, which is pre-school and Class 1. These students are selected by a lottery system and their education is free of cost.

These 25 per cent of seats are reserved for students from economically backward sections.

As per the RTE admission portal, a total of 985 schools have registered under RTE in Pune district. For these schools, there are a total of 14,773 seats available. Of these, 10,775 parents have sought admission and 3,998 seats are still vacant.

Speaking about vacant seats, Pune-based education activist and spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Pune unit, Mukund Kirdat, said that due to the pandemic many parents are also out of station.

