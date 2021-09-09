39-year old rickshaw driver held for kidnap, rape of six-year-old in Pune

PUNE A case of kidnap and rape a six-year-old girl was registered at the Bund Garden police station on Wednesday, days after the gang-rape of teenager. The accused in this case, like the earlier one, is also an autorickshaw driver.

The man was identified as Sagar Mandhre (39) who lives in his parked rickshaw in Dattawadi where the girl was found, according to police inspector (crime) Ashwini Satpute of Bund Garden police station.

“We traced the suspect within two hours. In this case as well, like the previous one, police responded promptly and arrested the accused based on CCTV footage. As I have said earlier, we are introducing some strict measures,” said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police, during an award ceremony he was attending with state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday.

“He was arrested within two hours of the girl’s kidnapping. We found the girl in the rickshaw and he was in it too. We have completed his arrest procedure and will produce him in court tomorrow (Friday),” said PI Satpute.

The girl was sleeping with her parents on a pavement near the Pune railway station. The girl was next to her mother and was fast asleep when the man picked her up and put her in his rickshaw around 1-1:30am.

“Another rickshaw driver saw him put her in his rickshaw and woke up her parents and told them. They immediately told the police and we started the search for him. We found them at the spot where he parked and slept,” said PI Satpute.

According to police officials, the original owner of rickshaw had given that vehicle on rent to another person who sublet it to Mandhre.

Dilip Walse-Patil also praised the role of police in tracing the suspect. Reacting to latest and previous rape case involving 14-year-old, Walse-Patil said, “Arrests were made in both cases after police taken steps measures immediately.” When asked if there is any need to strengthen the existing laws to stop such incidents, he said, “it is a collective responsibility of entire society to prevent such cases from happening.” .

The girl is undergoing a medical examination at Sassoon General Hospital, while the main is in a lockup. The girl has a minor injury on her forehead along with the sexual assault injuries for which she has been examined.

A case under Sections 363, and relevant sub-sections of 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act was registered at Bund Garden police station.