3-yr-old girl crushed under garbage truck in Pune

A three-year-old girl was crushed under the rear wheels of a garbage truck at Ambedkar Nagar in Market Yard area, where she was playing, at around 4.30 pm on April 3, said police on Wednesday. A three-year-old girl was crushed under the rear wheels of a garbage truck at Ambedkar Nagar in Market Yard area. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The deceased has been identified as Poonam Jaysingh Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar.

According to the police, the accused truck driver Bharat Sabale was heading towards Market Yard to collect garbage. Sabale was taking a turn near the divider at lane number 15, when the girl who was playing came under the rear wheels of the heavy vehicle. The Market Yard police have detained the driver.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304(a) of the IPC and Sections 184, 132 (1)(c), 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.