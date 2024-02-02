3-year-old killed in accident at Lullanagar

In a tragic accident, a speeding tempo collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of a three-year-old girl in the Lullanagar area of Pune city. The impact of the collision resulted in Shahbano sustaining serious injuries, tragically leading to her demise before she could receive medical attention. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Shahbano Siraj Khan, who was on the two-wheeler with her mother, Sakina Siraj Khan.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The grieving mother sustained minor injuries in the accident, while her daughter succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision.

According to Pune police, on Thursday , the mother-daughter duo were near Parsi Colony when a speeding tempo collided with their two-wheeler. The impact of the collision resulted in Shahbano sustaining serious injuries, tragically leading to her demise before she could receive medical attention.

Siraj Feroze Khan (39), a resident of Satyam Kashish Society in Kondhwa, lodged a formal complaint against the tempo driver Narasimha Kaware resident of Ambegaon at the Wanowrie police station.

As per the complaint given by the Khan, a case has been registered against the tempo driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.