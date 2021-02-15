4 arrested for trying to sell pangolin in Ahmednagar
The forest department of Pune arrested four men who were allegedly trying to smuggle and sell a pangolin in Ahmednagar on Saturday.
The pangolin is protected under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.
The arrested accused have been identified as Mahendra Machindra Kedar (35), Sagar Bhimaji Doke (25), both residents of Sakur village in Ahmednagar; Ashok Dada Vare (29), a resident of Taharabad in Rahuri and Anil Dhondiba Bhalekar (61), a resident of Vitthalwadi in Junnar.
“The accused have been remanded to five days forest custody,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Pune.
“It was a well-coordinated teamwork by Mayur Bothe, assistant conservator forest Pune; Deepak Pawar, range forest officer Bhamburda; Sachin Raghatwan, range forest officer mobile squad, Pune; Pune division staff; cyber cell of Amravati, Junnar, and Sangamner, forest division,” said Patil.
Patil and Bothe of Bhamburda in Pune led the team which made the arrest.
The forest officials contacted the accused as fake customers and were asked to come to Ghargaon in Sangamner in Ahmednagar and that the animal will be made available in Sakur in Sangamner.
The forest officials made two teams and pretended to be customers until the pangolin was presented to them in Sakur village.
The accused allegedly tried to flee from the forest officials, but were caught with the help of villagers.
A case under Sections of relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972 is registered against the arrested men.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minister orders PMC, dist admin to form committee to solve Bhide wada issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Balewadi , Sopanbaug residents irked over stray dog menace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Market Yard, Kondhwa residents form citizens’ forum to resolve civic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambling den busted in Bhawani peth, 23 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 arrested for trying to sell pangolin in Ahmednagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23-year-old’s death in Pune needs probe, says Neelam Gorhe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune rural police official booked for attempting suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Involvement of juveniles in murders has increased over the past three years’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former state minister offers revised formula for Purandar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC traced seven contacts for every positive case as opposed to 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Double toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Retired Supreme Court judge PB Sawant passes away at 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consumer forum directs bank to pay ₹40,000 to retired army officer for delay in breaking open locker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monday Musings: Are flyovers in Pune a problem or solution to traffic woes?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll collection will continue on Pune-Satara road: Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox