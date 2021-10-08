4 booked for trying to extort 50 lakh from Pune jeweller

The Vishrambaug Police, on Friday, booked four persons for attempting to extort ₹50 lakh from a prominent city jeweller in the name of the enforcement directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

A 43-year old director from the jewellery firm lodged an FIR based on which Rupesh Chaudhary, Amit Mirchandani , Vikas Bhalla, and Santosh Rathod have been booked under IPC 385, 387,506 and 34.

According to the police, the incident took place in the office of Mirchandani on September 22 at 8 pm.

The FIR states that the accused created an impression that the jewellery firm had taken a loan from a private financial institution and there were irregularities wherein the ED and SFIO had objected to transactions.

The accused demanded ₹50 lakh to settle the case after which the complainant approached lodged an FIR.