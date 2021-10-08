Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 4 booked for trying to extort 50 lakh from Pune jeweller
pune news

4 booked for trying to extort 50 lakh from Pune jeweller

A 43-year old jeweller lodged an FIR in Pune based on which Rupesh Chaudhary, Amit Mirchandani , Vikas Bhalla, and Santosh Rathod have been booked under IPC 385, 387,506 and 34 in extortion bid
The Vishrambaug Police, on Friday, booked four persons for attempting to extort 50 lakh from a prominent Pune city jeweller in the name of the enforcement directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 09:11 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

The Vishrambaug Police, on Friday, booked four persons for attempting to extort 50 lakh from a prominent city jeweller in the name of the enforcement directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

A 43-year old director from the jewellery firm lodged an FIR based on which Rupesh Chaudhary, Amit Mirchandani , Vikas Bhalla, and Santosh Rathod have been booked under IPC 385, 387,506 and 34.

According to the police, the incident took place in the office of Mirchandani on September 22 at 8 pm.

The FIR states that the accused created an impression that the jewellery firm had taken a loan from a private financial institution and there were irregularities wherein the ED and SFIO had objected to transactions.

The accused demanded 50 lakh to settle the case after which the complainant approached lodged an FIR.

