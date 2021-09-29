4 in custody after ‘live’ wire electrocutes farmer in Mulshi

PUNE Four men have been remanded to custody of the Pune rural police for causing the death of a person with a ‘live’ wire accessed illegally from a main electricity line in Mulshi.

The deceased man was identified as Vithoba Pandhurang Sathe (65), a resident of Bhalgudi village in Mulshi, and was a farmer by profession.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by his son Nath Vithoba Sathe (40), a resident of Sutardara, Kothrud.

The accused were identified as Santosh Bhikaji Sathe, Ramshankar Sathe, Shankat Dattu Sathe and Sadashiv Bhiva Sathe, according to the police.

“The two families have the same name and live in proximity, even though they are not related. They were all arrested today (Tuesday) and remanded to one day police custody,” said sub-inspector MS Gaikwad of Paud police station who is investigating the case.

The now-deceased man was walking along the edge of a paddy field owned by another man from the village around 7am on Monday when he came in contact with the ‘live’ wire. The wire is suspected to be have been installed to keep animals out, knowing the current can harm human beings as well as cattle and pet animals, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 304(2) (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 135 and 138 Maharashtra Electricity Act, 2003 and Section 9 of Wildlife Protection Act of Paud police station.