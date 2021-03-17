40 per cent of question sets yet to be submitted to SPPU

The Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) examination department has instructed all its affiliated colleges to prepare question sets bank for students for the forthcoming first-semester examination starting from April 11.

The process of making model question sets is not yet completed. Despite the warning to the appointed faculties, only 60 per cent of subject paper sets have been sent to SPPU of the total 3,700 subjects.

The SPPU administration is now going to take strict action against such violating faculties.

Around 8,000 faculties are involved in this important process of making question banks. While it has been instructed by SPPU to the colleges to complete the work in time, faculties appointed by SPPU for this work need to be given free time from their college work.

There are a total of 3,700 subjects of SPPU graduate and postgraduate courses and the process of making the question sets bank was started on February 20. For each of the question, a faculty is paid ₹12, and one faculty cannot go beyond ₹1,000 charges for working on this project. It was instructed to colleges to complete this work on a priority basis, but only 60 per cent of the question sets banks are submitted to SPPU.

“The remaining 40 per cent sets are yet to come, while now SPPU has asked for the list of faculties who are delaying the work. Action will be taken on those faculties who are found guilty of delaying the work and not submitting the question sets bank in time,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU director of the board of examination and evaluation.

The overall admission process and examination for the academic year 2020-21 is delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The admission for some of the graduate and postgraduate courses in SPPU is still going on. This has resulted in the delay of first semester exams, and now due to the strict restrictions imposed by Pune district collector all the schools and colleges are closed in Pune district till March 31.