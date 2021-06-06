400 PMPML buses on the road from Monday

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will operate at least 400 public buses on Monday, as the city unlocks from the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued its guidelines for the unlock process with public transport buses allowed to run at 50 per cent capacity.

“We are all set to begin after a gap of almost two months. At least 400 buses are scheduled to run on 300 routes, on Monday in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Accordingly, arrangements have been made at all major bus stands and depots. Looking at the response, we will increase the fleet this week,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD).

Since strict restrictions began in the state in the first week of April, public transport buses were only allowed for emergency services. Prior to that, PMPML was earning revenue of ₹1 crore per day.

“Last year, after the countrywide lockdown ended, we had to suffer major losses and after that we were somehow coming on track in terms of revenue generation. When we started getting good revenue in the March and April, suddenly this state lockdown started. Till now we have had losses of ₹80 crore,” added Jagtap.

While passengers are happy about public transport restarting, Archana Jadhav, who works in a private firm said, “I am working in a private logistics office in Yerawada and I stay on Sinhgad road. For the last two months my husband was dropping me to work. It was becoming very difficult to travel. Now it will be a relief as public transport buses are starting again.”

Pune to Lonavla local trains on standby

As the state government has not given any clear guidelines about the starting of local trains in the state, the locals from Pune to Lonavla will not be operational on Monday. Currently, local trains are making four trips between Pune and Lonavla, but only for emergency service staff. “We have not yet got any guidelines or instructions from the state government to start local trains for public. Once we get it we will immediately start. Our preparations are already done and we can start the service any time,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway