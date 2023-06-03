Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
40-year-old man drowns in Pavana Dam

ByShrinivas Deshpande, Pune
Jun 03, 2023 10:47 PM IST

A 40-year-old man drowned in the Pavana Dam located in the Chavsar village in Maval tehsil of the Pune district on Friday, said police officials.

Reports suggest that drowning was the cause of death, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Laxman Baban Sathe.

Sathe was visiting his sister. On Friday evening, he ventured into the dam waters for a swim, but struggled to stay afloat. A team of expert divers from the Fire Department were deployed for search operations. However, his body could not be found.

On Saturday morning, police authorities along with local trekking groups including Vanyajiv Rakshak Sanstha Maval, Shiv Durga Mitra Lonavla initiated a search operation and fished out his body.The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Reports suggest that drowning was the cause of death, said officials.

