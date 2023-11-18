45 prisoners celebrate Bhai Dooj with family through e-Prison Mulakhat

This Diwali season witnessed a unique celebration within the prison walls, as 45 inmates from various prisons across Maharashtra were able to partake in Bhai Dooj with their sisters, thanks to the innovative ‘e Prison Mulakhat’ initiative by the state prison department.

According to prison officials, this effort has proven to be a big morale booster for the prisoners, giving them the opportunity to celebrate Diwali with their loved ones. (HT PHOTO)

The ‘e Prison Mulakhat’ initiative, introduced by the Maharashtra prison department in September this year, was aimed to bridge the gap between prisoners and their families.

Amitabh Gupta, additional director general of (ADG) Police of Prison and Correctional Services said, “This year we have decided to offer this service During the festival season, prison officials decided to extend the benefits of the e Prison Mulakat initiative to prisoners so that they may celebrate Diwali with their family members. On November 15, at least 45 inmates celebrated their Bhai Dooj with their sisters.

An officer from the Prison department said that a sister of an inmate approached the prison department and requested to celebrate Bhai Dooj with his inmate brother which is not possible.

After considering her idea, the prison authorities agreed to extend the benefits of the e Prison Mulakat system to all inmates across the state during the Diwali holiday.

While explaining the procedure, the official stated that the family must first visit the National Prisoners Information Portal (NPFP) and register by uploading information such as their name, email ID, address, identity card, and mobile number and reserve a 15-minute time slot on a specific day. They receive an online link on their cellphone after scheduling slots, and by clicking on that link, they may begin a 15-minute video conversation with an inmate.

Sunil Dhamal, superintendent of Yerwada jail, stated, “E Prison Mulakat is intended for online meetings between prisoners and their families. We have not only celebrated Diwali and Bhai Dooj under this programme, but one prisoner just attended his sister’s wedding ceremony through it.”

Dhamal added that under this initiative one of the prisoners met with his bedridden wife a day before she died due to cancer disease. Another prisoner attended the last rites for his father through this system.

Speaking about the impact of the initiative, prison authorities highlighted its positive effects on the mental and emotional well-being of the inmates. The ability to maintain familial ties during their time of incarceration has proven instrumental in the rehabilitation process, offering a sense of normalcy to the prisoners.

