4,574 Covid violators booked in Pune dist; Rs21 lakh collected in fines in one week

PUNE In the past week starting from September 9 to September 15, the Pune district administration has fined at least 4,574 people for violating Covid-19 norms and has collected ₹20,95,950 in fines.

In the wake of the upcoming festive season, the number of people violating the norms like wearing a mask and spitting in public places and not following social distancing has gone up, said, officials.

As per the health department, the Pune administration including Pune police has collected penalties of ₹20,95,950 from the violators in the district who were found not wearing masks in public places, spitting in public places or not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in public places.

Out of the total fine collected in the district, ₹1,061,000 was collected by the police department in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area alone while on the contrary police department collected only ₹4,500 in PCMC.

A total of 9,80,860 people have been penalised and ₹449 million has been recovered from these offenders since the beginning.

Despite repeated warnings by the central team that the third wave could hit the city by September end, people have been showing lackadaisical towards following Covid-19 appropriate norms.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, Covid-19 advisor for state government, said, “Across the world, we have seen that the third wave had hit within four months of the second wave and in Pune, we saw the second wave hit 6.5 months after the first wave. We have seen that the third wave has been milder than the second wave when the death rate and new cases were lower than the second wave. However, the vaccination percentage in our country is still lower to let the guard down and multiple festivals can act as super spreader events and so it is important to be even more careful during these times.”