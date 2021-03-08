47-year-old duped of 5 lakh in online fraud

A 47-year-old woman from Camp, Pune was duped of ₹5,00,500 by people who approached her through a social media profile.

The transactions happened between June and August of 2020 during the lockdown months.

The woman got a call from what the police believe to be multiple accused persons in the case.

The woman was lured into sending ₹5,00,500 through multiple transactions in order to receive gifts from America.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at the Lashkar police station.

Police inspector (crime) S Jambhale of Lashkar police station is investigating the case.